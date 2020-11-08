Huddle House offering free breakfast to veterans and current military members on Veterans Day

HARTSELLE AND SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Huddle House is giving back to Veterans and current members of the Armed Forces on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Locations in Hartselle and Scottsboro will be offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter to those with proper ID showing they are a current Armed Forces member or veteran.

The platter has 45 combinations, including eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, a waffle, and a pancake as starting points for a breakfast meal.

In Hartselle, the meal will be served from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at 1802 Main Street East.

In Scottsboro, the meal will be served from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. at 1402 County Park Road.