Hubble Space Telescope marking 30 years in orbit

30 years ago Friday, NASA launched one of its greatest exploration tools – the Hubble Telescope.

From capturing the birth of a star, to uncovering galaxies from millions of lightyears away, the telescope helps scientists better understand our universe.

Hubble launched into orbit April 24, 1990, and one of the scientists working with the telescope says it’s something of a time machine – allowing them to see galaxies and stars billions of years old.

It’s also answering questions about how the universe formed and how it’s growing.

“Those measurements continue today and have in fact yielded some recent surprising findings that the expansion rate of the universe is in fact starting to accelerate,” said NASA Senior Astrophysicist Dr. Jennifer Wiseman.

The telescope has undergone five upgrades in orbit and was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.

The telescopes successor, the James Webb Telescope, is set to join Hubble in orbit sometime next year.