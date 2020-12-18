HTPG in Scottsboro builds refrigeration parts for COVID-19 vaccine storage

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A manufacturer in Scottsboro is helping make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is ready for use by keeping it at the proper temperature.

The associates working on one of the main lines at Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG) are putting together the condenser and evaporator units to lower the temperature to preserve food and pharmaceuticals like the COVID-19 vaccine for two storage sites.

“A refrigerant system is kind of two segments; the evaporator, kind of if you look inside your freezer that’s the piece that keeps it very cold and then the condensing system which is typically outside,” said HTPG Vice President and General Manager Mark Evans.

HTPG commercial refrigeration products can be found in grocery stores, restaurants, and large warehouses.

The company was contracted to assist in Operation Warp Speed in September. Evans said that is the speed they worked to meet the scheduled deadlines.

“We did two things: one was there was the freezer section which was down to -5, and then the more like a typical refrigeration section and that was more like 40 degrees,” explained Evans.

It only took a month before they were ready to use.

“We shut down areas of the line, pushed out some customers to make sure that we could support this effort, worked a lot of hours, so everybody from engineers, to sales people to our team members on the floor really jumped in and made this happen,” said Evans.

He said that getting it done is something staff members are proud of.

“I think everybody here is very proud of the opportunity to contribute in our own way and I see that with people building it and going above and beyond to try to make sure that things are right and they’re on time,” added Evans.

Evans would not say which two sites their products were in, but says they expect their products to be used in even more facilities across the country once they are needed.