MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they recovered several items following a call of a possible explosive device being found.

MCSO said several agencies including sheriff’s deputies, HEMSI, Harvest Fire Department and Huntsville Police Bomb Squad responded to 7701 Wall Triana around 6:10 Sunday evening.

A woman had found a device in an RV on Highway 231 in Hazel Green earlier that night and felt that it should be reported to authorities. She loaded the items into her car and drove them to the Wall Triana address.

The sheriff’s office said out of an abundance of caution, a perimeter at both addresses was set up until HPD’s Bomb Squad could arrive.

Residents in the area were evacuated on Wall Triana within a three-block area, and were allowed to return around 9:30 that night.

According to authorities, the devices and items were “found to be inert training devices and aids that were used.” MCSO also said citizens were never considered to be in harm’s way at any point during the incident.