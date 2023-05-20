HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says the man who assaulted a police officer during a May 14 traffic stop has been arrested.

Darius Devontae Rogers was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Shelby County, Alabama on May 19, according to HPD Spokesperson Sydney Martin.

Courtesy: Huntsville Police Department

HPD said the incident took place when a Huntsville Police officer initiated a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive shortly after 9 p.m. on May 14. During the stop, there was an altercation between the driver and the officer. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rogers has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer and improper lane change. He is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

