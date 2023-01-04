HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.

The call had come in around 3:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD. Officers arrived at the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments and found one victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from them.

Upon investigation, two other apartments were found to have been shot into, however, there were no other reported injuries.

HPD has no information regarding a suspect and asks that if anyone has any information about the situation to please contact police at (256)-722-7100.