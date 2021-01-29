HPD reports decreases in certain crime in 2020, credits community involvement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Huntsville Police Departments reports the city saw reduced crime in the areas of homicide, burglaries, robberies, and auto break-ins over the course of 2020. The same cannot be said for many communities considered across the county that are similar in size to Huntsville.

The FBI indicates that preliminary reports across U.S. law enforcement for 2020 show a 14.8% increase in homicides from 2019. In Huntsville, homicides dropped 26 percent in 2020. Robberies are down 31 percent. Burglaries went down 19 percent and auto break-ins fell 11 percent.

“I think it’s a holistic situation where all those circumstances came together to create a situation where the community saw a decrease in crime,” said Captain Dewayne McCarver of the Huntsville Police Department. McCarver believes a combination of community outreach, good police work, a good economy, and the pandemic may have lead to the lower numbers.

Some may wonder if it’s more pandemic than any other potential answer.

“We ask the same questions. We looked around the country to see if people were seeing the same things we were. Everyone didn’t have the same outcome. Most cities struggled,” said Capt. McCarver.

HPD believes its efforts in the community are paying off. The neighborhood watch program is nearing 20,000 residents. HPD also reports it’s worked with 160 community groups to find crime-fighting solutions.

“Without those great relationships, that communication, the fact they feel comfortable to come to us when something is going on… to share with us information,” said Capt. McCarver who is also aware not everyone in Huntsville feels HPD is connecting with the community.

That was made clear by residents in the aftermath of the violence that erupted from protests in the heart of downtown Huntsville.

“There are other perspectives out there. Every perspective is important. So when we hear people don’t feel we are doing the job we need for them. We take that very seriously. We work to close those gaps,” said Capt. McCarver.

HPD has not released their 2020 crime report. We don’t have hard data on other crime likes domestic incidents, assaults and sexual abuse and more. However, HPD did describe its preliminary findings for domestic incidents in 2020.

“I’ll tell you that the actual numbers of calls to things that were domestic-related were higher slightly. But the number of incidents that we are looking at now as criminal activity actually went down a small degree,” said Capt. McCarver.

NEWS 19 will follow up with this report when more data is released.