HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On August 29, 2005, Huntsville Police Officer Daniel Howard Golden was killed while on duty — 18 years later, the Huntsville Police Department is continuing to remember their fallen officer.

Officer Golden served the police department for three years and was assigned to the West Precinct at the time of his death. HPD said fellow officers described Golden as “eager to make a difference in the community by serving as a professional and humble officer.”

Officer Golden was killed while he was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a restaurant on Jordan Lane.

In the social media post, HPD said “Our hearts are with the Golden family and they are in our thoughts each day.”