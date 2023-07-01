HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Independence Day is just around the corner and the Huntsville Police Department is increasing road security to make sure everyone is safe.

The Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend and week.

These checkpoints are intended to help deter and detect impaired driving. Checkpoints also help encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

If you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers.

The Task Force uses data from the North Alabama Highway Safety Office (NAHSO), which has identified more than 50 traffic crash hotspots across the city. Officers could conduct checkpoints at one or more of these locations.

Designated NAHSO hotspot locations include:

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Blvd.

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road

Church St./Pratt Ave.

Clinton Ave./Monroe St.

Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Blvd.

University Drive/Slaughter Road

If you suspect a driver is impaired, please contact HPD’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100. When you call, please provide the location, vehicle and driver description and the vehicle’s direction of travel. If there is immediate danger to the public, call 911.