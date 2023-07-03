HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An officer with the Huntsville Police Department who was injured while responding to a March 28 shooting has returned to work.

Officer Albert Morin returned to work Monday, three months after he was critically injured when he was shot while responding to a shots fired call at Governors House Apartments on March 28. HPD Officer Garrett Crumby was also shot during that call and later died at the hospital.

A spokesperson with HPD released this statement from Morin about his return to work:

Thank you to the community and my coworkers for the outpouring of support. I’ve read through every card and letter you’ve sent during my recovery. I remain grateful for all the support my family and I have received. Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin

Officer Morin was released from the hospital on April 14. At the time, the department said Morin would continue his recovery at home.