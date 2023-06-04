HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man is in custody after he shot at officers during an investigation into an unrelated armed robbery on Old Monrovia Road.

HPD says they responded to a shooting call in the area of Old Monrovia Road and Stones Throw Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with armed robbery in connection to the original shooting call and booked in the Madison County Jail. Due to their age, their identities have not been released.

Two people were transported to the hospital by HEMSI with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in this shooting, according to HESMI Spokesperson Don Webster and HPD’s Sydney Martin.

While officers were investigating this incident, HPD says Robert Davisson Lambdin, 26, started shooting at officers and other members of the community in the area. According to HPD Spokesperson Sydney Martin, one person was hit by shots from Lambdin.

Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

The female patient was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster.

HPD says that Lambdin was shot when an officer returned fire before eventually being apprehended by a K-9.

Lambdin has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He is being held at the Madison County Jail.