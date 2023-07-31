HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to a Saturday morning shooting.

Jamarious Beatty, 24, is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Isaac Augusta Young, 26, on Saturday morning.

Young was found shot in a parking lot off of Highway 53 in Huntsville. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

HPD said they believe the shooting followed a fight on Friday evening.

Beatty turned himself into the Madison County Jail on Monday where he is currently being held.