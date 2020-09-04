HPD looking for missing Huntsville man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department needs help finding Tyler Joseph Smith.

The report says Tyler Smith is a 24-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. Smith has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 175 pounds and 6’2″.

He was last seen on August 30, 2020 at his house in Huntsville, according to HPD.

He may be driving a 2012 gray Toyota Tacoma with Alabama tag 47FA437, police say.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler Smith, contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-7117.