HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A police chase involving the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) ended with four people in custody on Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, the chase began when officers saw a vehicle they believe was involved with another ongoing investigation.

Authorities say the chase started on Thornhill Rd. and ended on Greene St. and Clinton Ave.

The identities of the four people in custody and their charges are not yet known.

Huntsville Police are still investigating. News 19 will bring you updates as we have them.