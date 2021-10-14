HPD chief: Video shows Christina Nance getting into van where her body was found

The family of Christina Nance is asking for answers as to how she ended up dead in a Huntsville Police Department van.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One week after the body of 29-year-old Christina Nance was found inside a Huntsville Police Department van, the department’s leader says they have surveillance footage of her getting into the van on her own.

Thursday, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray told News 19 the department tracked down video from a nearby building that showed Nance “somewhat disoriented” and “alone” getting into the van.

McMurray would not say what date the footage was from. It’s still unclear how long Nance was in the van before she died or before her body was found.

McMurray did say that Nance’s death occurred days before her body was found on October 7th. The chief added that the van was not an inmate transfer vehicle, but that it used to be used by civilian inmates to transport evidence.

Christina Nance’s family has demanded answers from HPD regarding how she got in to the van and how she died. Nance’s sister, Latausha Nance, told News 19 that she had requested surveillance from HPD and was told that the department wasn’t sure if their cameras could go back that far.

Chief McMurray says the family will be able to view the surveillance footage on Friday, before the video is presented to the media.

Nance was found in the HPD van the morning of October 7, by an officer who was in the parking lot.

Nance’s family has since retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump in their pursuit of answers surrounding her passing.