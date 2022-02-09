KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee icon Dolly Parton is among 17 artists nominated to be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

From now until April 29, fans can vote daily for up to five nominees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Results will be announced in May. Vote for Parton or other nominated artists.

To vote, click the pictures of your top five favorite artists, enter an email address, and hit that submit button. You can also view the current ranking of the nominees and buy official merch.

The top five artists will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. As of Feb. 9, Eminem led votes with 155,842. Parton is in fourth place with 105,578, behind Duran Duran and Pat Benatar.

Check back each day to see Parton climb the ranks and cast another vote.