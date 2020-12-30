How to set goals for an unpredictable New Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The year 2020 did not go how any of us anticipated. When we were setting out New Years resolutions around this time 365 days ago, no one expected things to go like they have. So how can you set goals that make you more productive and successful in a year that is so uncertain?

Licensed counselor Will Jordan with Huntsville Counselors says this year it may be a good idea to start with small goals.

For example, while you may really want to hit your fitness goals this year, maybe lose a couple pounds. A good first goal would be going to a gym or exercise studio and taking a class. Or another big goal for many people is paying off debt. While that is a great idea, you may want to start by putting aside a few dollars from your next paycheck.

If you aren’t sure what your goals are, don’t worry. There are some ways that you can reflect and figure it out, Jordan says.

“To start with, it’s checking in on what are your values?” he said. “What is important to you? Sort of looking into who you are, in counseling we do that together. But after that self reflection, out of that self reflection comes a little more clarity on what might be a goal.”

Jordan says that another great way to find what your goals for the new year may be and accomplishing them is reaching out to others.

“Using technology using the tools that we have and maybe being created to find that connection. Because when you are connected with others it is almost like you do not have to work as hard because you are interacting with someone and the ideas are moving more freely,” says Jordan.

Some other techniques for self reflection include journaling, placing sticky notes around the house to remind your of your goals. Another idea is to create a vision board.

If you are interested in speaking with a counselor you can find more information on the website Huntsville Counselors or visit their Facebook page.