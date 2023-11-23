HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thanksgiving often means lots of extra food around the house, something that’s exciting for us and our pets. Some foods, however, while tasty for your human guests, are not safe to share with your dog or cat.

If you would like to avoid a trip to the vet this holiday season, the American Kennel Club says there are certain foods you should not feed your furry friends.

First, be careful of turkey bones as they can be a choking hazard. Any dishes containing grapes, onions, and garlic should also be avoided. Casseroles and dishes made with chocolate or artificial sweeteners should be avoided.

Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard says portion control is important to remember.

“I usually make a tiny little Thanksgiving plate for my dogs. And when I say tiny, I mean teaspoons and tablespoons… They get a little bit of everything, but I make sure they get nothing else,” Sheppard said.

The American Kennel Club recommends foods like sweet potatoes, apples, green beans, and plain pumpkin. Turkey is also an option; just make sure to remove the skin and bones.

“The things that can really upset a dog and a cat’s tummy is a big change in diet and a lot of fat, so you really want to avoid those items,” Sheppard said.

If you would like to add a dog or cat to your family this holiday season, there are plenty of local animals looking for homes. If you want to help out for a few days, you also have that option.

Seahorse the Labrador mix is currently available for adoption through Huntsville Animal Services.

“That’s what we love the most is people to do sleepovers, which is one to four days where you take the pet home and you try to get pictures and write 10 to 15 sentences positive and then we put it online,” Sheppard said. “We put it on their kennel, then people feel more confident adopting them.”

Sheppard says they hope to give as many pets time out of the shelter as possible this holiday season.