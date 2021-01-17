How to protect yourself when shopping online for a new furry friend

The pandemic can be lonely and isolating.

For some, the fix is getting a new furry family member, and with the pandemic forcing more people to shop from home, they may turn to the internet.

For those looking to purchase a pet, they may need to think twice before hopping online.

Madison Police published a warning on Facebook to residents looking for young purebred pets not to fall prey to these scams, even if they think they’ve found the perfect pet.

This comes after a recent ordinance passed banning puppy and kitten mills, and an increased fear more people are turning online to find what they want.

Elizabeth Garcia, President of the North Alabama Better Business Bureau says in general with the pandemic, more people are at risk of falling victim to online scams, simply because more people are doing their shopping online.

There are ways to safeguard yourself.

When it comes to seeing if a pet posting is legit, she says the first thing you need to do is to make sure there are multiple photos of the pet in separate locations and a photo of the pet with the breeder, but that’s not all.

“We never recommend that you pay through MoneyGram, Western Union, Green Dot money card, Cash App or any of those immediate payment methods, because that’s what scammers like to use because they can get your money before you’ve realized you’ve been scammed, and once that payment goes out, it’s almost impossible to recover,” Garcia explained.

She added that purebred breeders must have national certifications.

When it comes to scams, always do your research on the breeder – or any product company for that matter – and negotiate paying with a credit card in case you need to dispute later for a shipment that never comes.

If you are the victim of any kind of internet scam, Garcia says to immediately report it to the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission so they can shut the project down.