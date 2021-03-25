How to prepare for the possibility of flooding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama is fortunate to have incredible rivers, lakes, and streams. But that also means the area is prone to flooding.

According to the American Red Cross, floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters. However, there are some things you can ahead of time to get prepared.

First, the Red Cross says to think about where you live. If there are rivers or streams nearby or if you live in a low-lying area, you need to be prepared for flooding at any given moment. One of the most important things to do is to talk with your family members, especially children, about your emergency action plan in case of a flood. The Red Cross says having a plan in place ahead of time can help reduce fear and anxiety in case of an emergency.

It’s also important to find out if you are in a floodplain, which would mean you are eligible for flood insurance. The Red Cross recommends checking with your city or county government (start with the Building or Planning Department) to review the Flood Insurance Rate Maps, published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Keep all important documents, including insurance policies, in a safe deposit box and store them in an elevated area. Also take pictures of the documents on your phone so you have digital copies in case the hard copies get ruined.

An often overlooked disaster preparedness step is planning how to care for your pets in the case of an emergency. The American Red Cross offers an extensive guide on preparing an emergency action plan for your pets.

You should begin planning for the possibility of flooding well before the threat of a storm arrives. Having a professional come and inspect your home ahead of time can potentially save both money and lives.

Here are some things you should have a professional check:

Raise your furnace, water heater, and electric panel to floors that are less likely to be flooded. An undamaged water heater may be your best source of fresh water after a flood.

Install check valves in plumbing to prevent floodwater from backing up into the drains of your home. (As a last resort, when floods threaten, use large corks or stoppers to plug showers, tubs, or basins.)

Construct barriers such as levees, berms, and flood walls to stop floodwater from entering the building (if permitted by local building codes).

Seal walls in basements with waterproofing compounds to avoid seepage through cracks.

In the event that flooding occurs, sandbags can be used to keep water from entering your home. However, filling and placing sandbags is no easy task. The Red Cross estimates it will take two people about one hour to fill and place 100 sandbags, creating a wall one foot high and 20 feet long. Check with local community leaders to see if they are offering free sandbags to residents.

Other important things to take care of ahead of storms include:

Fill plastic bottles with clean water for drinking.

Fill bathtubs and sinks with water for flushing the toilet or washing the floor or clothing (NOT for drinking).

Fill your car’s gas tank, in case you need to evacuate.

Bring outdoor belongings, such as patio furniture, indoors.

Turn off propane tanks to reduce the potential for fire.