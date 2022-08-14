Scammers love phishing schemes, but they aren’t just limited to emails. As more real businesses use text messages to communicate with their customers, con artists are sending out their own texts, posing as organizations you know and can trust.

If you receive an unusual text message, the following tips can help you decide whether it is a fake, before scammers can get their hands on your personal information.

How To Spot Fake Texts:

Don’t trust unsolicited messages. Scammers will try to get you to click a link or call a number in a text message claiming you’ve won a great prize, your subscription account is about to be deactivated, or there was a problem delivering a package to your home. They may even claim fraudulent activity has been detected on your account and tell you to “Act now!”. Before you get too worked up and respond, ask yourself, “Did I give this company permission to text me? Did I enter a contest recently? Am I expecting a package? Is it normal for this business to send me messages?” If an out of the blue offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If you receive an unsettling text message from a company you do business with, but they never text you in the past, look up their contact information on their official website and get in touch to find out what the message is really about.



Look for spelling and grammar errors. A large number of fake texts originate with offshore companies where they may be crafted by someone who isn’t completely fluent in the English language. Some scammers are highly skilled in English and it may even be their first language, so not every fake text you receive will follow this rule. Still, legitimate companies usually hire professional writers and editors to craft their business communications, so if you notice strange phrasing along with spelling and grammar errors, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.



If you’ve spotted a text message scam, whether or not you fell victim, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker to help others stay alert to the danger. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org.