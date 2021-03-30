How to find a COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As many states, including Alabama and Tennessee, continue to expand vaccine eligibility, some people are still having trouble finding an appointment.

With the number of different providers, many people are wondering where to even begin looking. For the best chance of scoring a vaccine appointment, it’s important to understand all of the different types of providers.

First, county health departments are offering COVID-19 vaccines through the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can check for available appointments online through ADPH’s vaccine appointment portal. If you don’t see an appointment at your county’s health department or the soonest appointment is months away, check back often, as new appointments seem to became available with new vaccine shipments.

You can also schedule an appointment at many pharmacies across the state. BamaTracker provides a convenient list of pharmacies offering the vaccine, and will show available appointments at CVS and Walgreens locations. As of Tuesday morning, at least one CVS location in North Alabama had appointments available as soon as next day. Walmart is also offering the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, most locations in Madison County had appointments available starting Monday, April 5th.

Finally, you can also check with your local health care provider. Many doctor’s offices, hospitals, and even urgent care clinics across the state are offering the vaccine. You can find your nearest provider on BamaTracker.

Vaccine Help Lines in Decatur –

Westmeade Baptist Church:

256-353-2490

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 AM-4:30 PM

Rotary Club of Decatur:

256-303-1123

Monday – Friday, 8 AM-5 PM

Epic Church:

256-584-7080

Monday – Thursday, 8 AM-4 PM