How to file a claim in the $2.67B Blue Cross Blue Shield class action settlement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you are a Blue Cross Blue Shield customer, you may have gotten a letter in the mail recently about a historic multi-billion dollar class-action lawsuit.

Some BCBS customers may be entitled to a chunk of that settlement, which is part of a long running anti-trust suit. The suit claims that BCBS violated anti-trust laws by creating non-compete agreements within its individual plans, limiting competition in the health insurance section.

Blue Cross is denying any allegations of the wrong doing, instead opting to settle for $2.67B to avoid any further litigation.

A U.S. District Judge in Birmingham approved the settlement last year, but the terms have not yet been finalized. Still, customers have until November 5th, 2021 to file a claim.

Eligible customers include those who purchased individual or insured group plans through BCBS from February 7th, 2008 through October 16th, 2020. It also applies to self-funded accounts that were purchased from September 1st, 2015 through October 16th, 2020. Dependents and beneficiaries are not eligible for the payment.

If you’re covered under the settlement, you have four options: