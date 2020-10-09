How to celebrate Halloween safely amid coronavirus pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. – As Halloween nears, you may have plans to celebrate. The City of Decatur is offering guidance on how to do so safely during the ongoing pandemic.

Instead of traditionally handing out candy, people are encouraged to participate in one way trick-or-treating. The CDC suggests preparing individually wrapped goodie bags for families to grab from a safe distance.

If you plan to host a party, guidelines recommend staying outdoors. If the celebration is held indoors, try to limit the number of guests and make sure they can remain six feet apart. It is also important to let them know what has been done to protect them and what is expected for them to participate.

The city reminds the public a costume mask shouldn’t be worn in place of a protective mask. CDC guidance says a costume mask should not be used unless it is made of at least two layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

The CDC adds costume masks shouldn’t be worn over protective masks because it can make it difficult to breathe.

“There’s nothing scarier than a spike in COVID-19 or increased community transmission. Let’s keep wearing our masks, socially distancing, and leave the frightful moments to our favorite scary movies,” says Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

For more guidance on how to safely celebrate upcoming holidays, visit the CDC website.