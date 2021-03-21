How to Avoid Storm Repair Rip-Offs

(BBB) – Severe weather and its aftermath often bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, it also brings out-of-town contractors who may take advantage of those who have already been victimized.

In the wake of a natural disaster, be careful when approached by “storm chasers” and “out-of-town contractors” soliciting business. Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips for consumers and businesses looking for contractors to make repairs:

Buy local. There are a number of trustworthy local contractors who will do their best to repair your home at a reasonable price.

Ask if the contractor meets licensing and bonding requirements set by the state, county, or city.

Find out if permits are needed before proceeding with the work. The contractor should be aware of any required permits.

. Get any verbal promises in writing, including the start and completion dates in the contract. Remember the rule of thirds. Pay one third at the start of the project, one third when work is 50 percent completed, and one third after completion.

The BBB is also warning contractors to beware of storm chasers who offer to pay local construction companies substantial amounts of money to use the business’s established name, reputation, and phone. They masquerade as a local business, collect the insurance money and then move on, leaving the real business to deal with unsatisfied customers due to bad workmanship, unfinished work, or unfulfilled warranties.

Source: Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and BBB.org

To find a business you can trust, check out BBB.org. To report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.