How people are going back to basics for their body’s well being

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For centuries doctors practiced holistic medicine and approach. While the medical field has advanced, Alternative Medicine Associates in Huntsville as been offering a more natural approach for over 40 years.

Dr. Debra Gilliam, a naturopathic physician at the center says they use many different techniques from balancing techniques and herbal remedies to IV infusions to treat patients. Dr. Gilliam says along with her husband they treat people from all over the United States.

“People want to do alternative medicine because they know that the body can heal themselves but they don’t know why do they have the toxins, what are their toxins and we try to help them find out what is the cause of the reason for their illnesses,” Gilliam told News 19.

Some of the most common things seen at the clinic are skin issues, chronic fatigue even kidney stones and strep throat. Those are caused by toxins and she says that can come from your environment, the food you eat and even your water.

When you walk through the doors of the clinic they wont just ask you your medical history, they’ll ask you more in depth questions about your life that could be causing your illness.

“We try to help them find out what those are by taking a very, very complete history and from when they were even born to where they live to what you did as a occupation.”

By the time a patient comes through the doors of the office, Gilliam says they’ve usually exhausted all medical options. “We’re usually like the fifth or sixth doctor that they see and usually when they start to feel better they’re like, ‘Wow, why didn’t I come here first?’ We see that a lot.”

Exposure to things like insecticides and pesticides can really disrupt the guts overall health and with things like over growth in candida all of that has to be dealt with internally. But, just because you may have all those things doesn’t mean it can’t be treated.

Many patients seek the doctors office because they’re tired of normal medicine and don’t like how the side affects leave them feeling and Gilliam says they’re here to help in all aspects.

“Education. So that people know how to care for themselves because people do not like the side affects, they don’t want any of the side affects and doing alternative and natural medicine really alleviates a lot of that.”

Dr. Gilliam says the benefits of a more natural approach are endless. While the results may not be as quick, it’s the body reversing what could be years of damage. But, with patients and positive results, she says it pay off in the long run.

