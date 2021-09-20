How much longer is it until the time changes?

(WHNT) — It might not feel like it, but fall weather is just around the corner and that means the end of Daylight Savings Time is too.

According to timeanddate.com, the time will fall backward one hour on Sunday, November 7, meaning Alabamians will need to turned their clocks backward before going to bed on Saturday, November 6.

This year’s Daylight Savings Time began on March 14.

Earlier this year, Alabama joined a host of other states requesting Congress take action to permanently switch to Daylight Savings Time.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill in May authorizing the change, but it will be required to become federal law first. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 19 states have enacted or passed legislation to make a year-round change, if Congress ever allows it.

The full list of states seeking an end to Daylight Savings Time can be found here.