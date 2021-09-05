How does your county’s vaccination rate compare to the rest of Alabama?

(WHNT) — While Alabama is no longer listed as the nation’s least vaccinated state, rates continue to fluctuate statewide as COVID-19 cases ramp up nationwide.

A total of 3,993,798 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state with just over 1.7 million completing the vaccine series.

A full list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found here.

Here is a full breakdown of how vaccinated counties in North Alabama are as of September 5, 2021:

Colbert County

Population: 55,241

55,241 People receiving at least one dose: 25,927

25,927 % of people receiving at least one dose: 46.93%

46.93% People completely vaccinated: 20,942

20,942 % of people completing vaccine series: 37.91%

37.91% Doses administered: 45,889

DeKalb County

Population: 75,513

75,513 People receiving at least one dose: 24,919

24,919 % of people receiving at least one dose: 34.85%

34.85% People completely vaccinated: 18,519

18,519 % of people completing vaccine series: 25.90%

25.90% Doses administered: 41,124

Franklin County

Population: 31,362

31,362 People receiving at least one dose: 12,854

12,854 % of people receiving at least one dose: 40.99%

40.99% People completely vaccinated: 9,892

9,892 % of people completing vaccine series: 31.54%

31.54% Doses administered: 21,642

Jackson County

Population: 51,626

51,626 People receiving at least one dose: 18,913

18,913 % of people receiving at least one dose: 36.63%

36.63% People completely vaccinated: 14,341

14,341 % of people completing vaccine series: 27.78%

27.78% Doses administered: 32,014

Lauderdale County

Population: 92,729

92,729 People receiving at least one dose: 41,746

41,746 % of people receiving at least one dose: 45.02%

45.02% People completely vaccinated: 32,337

32,337 % of people completing vaccine series: 34.87%

34.87% Doses administered: 72,702

Lawrence County

Population: 32,924

32,924 People receiving at least one dose: 12,757

12,757 % of people receiving at least one dose: 38.75%

38.75% People completely vaccinated: 10,222

10,222 % of people completing vaccine series: 31.05%

31.05% Doses administered: 21,902

Madison County

Population: 372,909

372,909 People receiving at least one dose: 191,571

191,571 % of people receiving at least one dose: 51.37%

51.37% People completely vaccinated: 157,852

157,852 % of people completing vaccine series: 42.33%

42.33% Doses administered: 336,999

Marshall County

Population: 96,774

96,774 People receiving at least one dose: 40,247

40,247 % of people receiving at least one dose: 41.59%

41.59% People completely vaccinated: 30,641

30,641 % of people completing vaccine series: 31.66%

31.66% Doses administered: 66,915

Morgan County

Population: 119,679

119,679 People receiving at least one dose: 51,743

51,743 % of people receiving at least one dose: 43.23%

43.23% People completely vaccinated: 42,210

42,210 % of people completing vaccine series: 35.27%

35.27% Doses administered: 90,011

All data was provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard. More detailed data can be found here.