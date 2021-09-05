How does your county’s vaccination rate compare to the rest of Alabama?

(WHNT) — While Alabama is no longer listed as the nation’s least vaccinated state, rates continue to fluctuate statewide as COVID-19 cases ramp up nationwide.

A total of 3,993,798 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state with just over 1.7 million completing the vaccine series.

A full list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found here.

Here is a full breakdown of how vaccinated counties in North Alabama are as of September 5, 2021:

Colbert County

  • Population: 55,241
  • People receiving at least one dose: 25,927
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 46.93%
  • People completely vaccinated: 20,942
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 37.91%
  • Doses administered: 45,889

DeKalb County

  • Population: 75,513
  • People receiving at least one dose: 24,919
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 34.85%
  • People completely vaccinated: 18,519
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 25.90%
  • Doses administered: 41,124

Franklin County

  • Population: 31,362
  • People receiving at least one dose: 12,854
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 40.99%
  • People completely vaccinated: 9,892
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 31.54%
  • Doses administered: 21,642

Jackson County

  • Population: 51,626
  • People receiving at least one dose: 18,913
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 36.63%
  • People completely vaccinated: 14,341
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 27.78%
  • Doses administered: 32,014

Lauderdale County

  • Population: 92,729
  • People receiving at least one dose: 41,746
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 45.02%
  • People completely vaccinated: 32,337
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 34.87%
  • Doses administered: 72,702

Lawrence County

  • Population: 32,924
  • People receiving at least one dose: 12,757
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 38.75%
  • People completely vaccinated: 10,222
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 31.05%
  • Doses administered: 21,902

Madison County

  • Population: 372,909
  • People receiving at least one dose: 191,571
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 51.37%
  • People completely vaccinated: 157,852
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 42.33%
  • Doses administered: 336,999

Marshall County

  • Population: 96,774
  • People receiving at least one dose: 40,247
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 41.59%
  • People completely vaccinated: 30,641
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 31.66%
  • Doses administered: 66,915

Morgan County

  • Population: 119,679
  • People receiving at least one dose: 51,743
  • % of people receiving at least one dose: 43.23%
  • People completely vaccinated: 42,210
  • % of people completing vaccine series: 35.27%
  • Doses administered: 90,011

All data was provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard. More detailed data can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

