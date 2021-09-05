How does your county’s vaccination rate compare to the rest of Alabama?

(WHNT) — While Alabama is no longer listed as the nation’s least vaccinated state, rates continue to fluctuate statewide as COVID-19 cases ramp up nationwide.
A total of 3,993,798 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state with just over 1.7 million completing the vaccine series.
A full list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found here.
Here is a full breakdown of how vaccinated counties in North Alabama are as of September 5, 2021:
Colbert County
- Population: 55,241
- People receiving at least one dose: 25,927
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 46.93%
- People completely vaccinated: 20,942
- % of people completing vaccine series: 37.91%
- Doses administered: 45,889
DeKalb County
- Population: 75,513
- People receiving at least one dose: 24,919
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 34.85%
- People completely vaccinated: 18,519
- % of people completing vaccine series: 25.90%
- Doses administered: 41,124
Franklin County
- Population: 31,362
- People receiving at least one dose: 12,854
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 40.99%
- People completely vaccinated: 9,892
- % of people completing vaccine series: 31.54%
- Doses administered: 21,642
Jackson County
- Population: 51,626
- People receiving at least one dose: 18,913
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 36.63%
- People completely vaccinated: 14,341
- % of people completing vaccine series: 27.78%
- Doses administered: 32,014
Lauderdale County
- Population: 92,729
- People receiving at least one dose: 41,746
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 45.02%
- People completely vaccinated: 32,337
- % of people completing vaccine series: 34.87%
- Doses administered: 72,702
Lawrence County
- Population: 32,924
- People receiving at least one dose: 12,757
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 38.75%
- People completely vaccinated: 10,222
- % of people completing vaccine series: 31.05%
- Doses administered: 21,902
Madison County
- Population: 372,909
- People receiving at least one dose: 191,571
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 51.37%
- People completely vaccinated: 157,852
- % of people completing vaccine series: 42.33%
- Doses administered: 336,999
Marshall County
- Population: 96,774
- People receiving at least one dose: 40,247
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 41.59%
- People completely vaccinated: 30,641
- % of people completing vaccine series: 31.66%
- Doses administered: 66,915
Morgan County
- Population: 119,679
- People receiving at least one dose: 51,743
- % of people receiving at least one dose: 43.23%
- People completely vaccinated: 42,210
- % of people completing vaccine series: 35.27%
- Doses administered: 90,011
All data was provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard. More detailed data can be found here.