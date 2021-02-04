How community involvement can help on National Missing Persons Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- According to government statistics, 600,000 people go missing each year. Some are runaways, part of a crime, or just vanish. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sherriff’s Department, the county sees about 100 missing people a year.

But, he says what’s overwhelming is the daily national amount. “We see approximately 2,300 cases a day nationwide and that’s entirely too many.”

Patterson says on days like National Missing Persons Day, it’s a day for awareness, to let community members know, “We’re working on this and you can as well.”

When a loved one goes missing, it can be the scariest thing one experiences, the not knowing of what has happened, Patterson says even if you think you don’t have enough information, you could be a huge help.

“If you know something, say something. We say that, we stress that, we want the public to understand that at the end of the day, they can utilize their own needs to help us find these people that loved ones cant find.”

Once a loved one has gone missing, Patterson advises to go straight to law enforcement and to get the word out. 30 years ago we relied on things like milk cartons, to make the community and nation aware of a missing person.

But, he says now a days the best tool is in your hands or back pocket, “Being Facebook, being Twitter any kind of social media, to get photographs out, to get information out across the country.”

There are other services like AMBER alerts and government websites dedicated to missing and kidnapped persons.

Sometimes, those who vanish, don’t want to be found and can flee to another state. Patterson says that’s why the nationwide statistic is important, because people who go missing can end up in our state or county.

But, if you feel running is your only option, Patterson says he wants that individual to know that they care and there is help. “There’s help out there. Don’t feel like if you’re in an abusive situation and in your own mind running is your only option, they need to know that the resources are there to help them.”

If you feel you’re in a situation and need a safe place you can click here for help. There are resources for children here.

Patterson says the department won’t rest until they find who they’re looking for and he wants the community to know, “First and foremost if you have a missing loved one, that we’re going to find them and we haven’t forgot about them. We’re as passionate about finding them as they are.”