How one organization is helping to shape young girls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Girls On The Run of North Alabama is a national organization that has a group in North Alabama. The group works with young girls from 3rd grade through 8th grade by building their character and keeping them active.

Christina Zegler, Executive Director of the North Alabama area organization says this is an important time for young girls, “We teach them confidence and character, we using running as the main tool to do that,” She also said it’s not just a running club, “Girls learn about healthy eating habits, how to be a good friend, how to stand up to bullies and it’s more than just a running club.”

2020 was a rough year for many sports and after-school programs. Zegler said it was the highest number of sign-ups they had in a season, but COVID-19 put a halt to that.

This year Girls On The Run is determined to get the girls up and moving, safely.

“We are serving girls at greenways across the North Alabama community as a way to bring them together outside of schools and be able to get them to meet in a safe way,” not only will the girls build their fitness, but they will also learn life skills through a phased approach.

“The first phase is the girls kind of figuring themselves out, their emotions, who they are, and what’s special about them. What makes them unique and beautiful. Then they’ll take that and that newfound confidence and they’ll share it with their friends. So you’re really creating this strong friend group and a strong group within your team.”

If your daughter doesn’t like to run Zegler says that’s ok, all girls are welcome but if you would like to help shape the lives of these young girls you still have time to sign up and volunteer for the spring season.

All sessions are 90 minutes, twice a week. Of course, all activities will follow CDC and state guidelines.