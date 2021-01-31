How an Athens barbershop owner is following his dad’s footsteps

ATHENS, Ala.- Limestone county native, Nathaniel Mencia is the head barber at the newest barber shop in Athens.

Nate’s Place is located on 1012 West Market Street and Nathaniel wanted to make sure it had an inviting atmosphere, “You never know what someone is going through when they come in the door, so my goal is to make everyone feel welcomed and cared for.”

Nathaniel received his Barbers license from Calhoun Community College in 2013. For over eight years he has been perfecting his craft. Before the pandemic, he was a barber at The Razor’s Edge in Athens. But, like many small businesses, the barber shop permanently closed down.

That’s when he knew he had to follow his dream of having his own shop. No stranger to hard work, Nathaniel’s father, owns his own business as well. His dad was always encouraging him and pushing him to start up his own business.

It was that support that led him to Nate’s Place, “he tried to push me to get my own place. He’s been a big influence, him and my mom. My family really, all of them pushing me, and supportive, it was emotional for real, he owns his own business also and so it was just a very emotional moment knowing that I made it, I did it, I finally did it.”

With respect to his dad and the strong influence he’s had on him, his first client at his new shop was his father, Raul Mencia, who Nathaniel says taught him ways to be successful at owning his own business.

Store hours are Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. You can book online by visiting http://www.natesplace.booksy.com or by calling (256) 497-8854.

Walk-ins are welcomed on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to Noon.

Nate’s Place is closed on Wednesday and Sunday.