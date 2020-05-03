Houston food bank struggling to keep up with demand

Food banks all across the country are struggling to meet a surging demand right now.

A record number of Americans are out of work and thousands of people are lining up outside distribution centers to feed their families.

At the nation’s largest food bank in Houston, demand is up 150 percent.

Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene says the food bank is averaging close to 1 million pounds a day of distribution – and it still isn’t meeting the community’s need.

“We’re going to keep trying, we’re going to keep giving as much assistance as we can, but the level of need, what’s going on is just so much bigger than what we’re able to do.”

Food banks across the country say they are also struggling to keep up with labor as they work to adhere to social distancing guidelines.