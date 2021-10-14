Newton man arrested on sexual torture charges, bond set at $180K

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators have arrested a Newton man in connection to multiple charges including sexual torture, according to a press release.

Michael Scott Barrentine, 30, was arrested in Newton by Houston County investigators on charges of sexual torture, sexual torture incapable of consent/incapacitated, and first-degree sodomy. These crimes allegedly took place on Monday.

Barrentine is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on a $180,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges and arrests are pending.

