House fire on Grimwood Road in Toney

TONEY, Ala. – An early morning house fire started with what sounded like an explosion on Thursday.

Authorities on scene told News 19 crews that a call came in around 3:55 Thursday morning. They say the fire started in a truck parked under a carport and quickly moved to a second car.

Someone heard a loud boom, similar to a tire exploding.

Both the carport and the house caught on fire. One person was in the house at the time. No injuries were reported.

Toney, Meridianville, and Bobo Fire Departments all responded.

