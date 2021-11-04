Hourslong standoff continues after pursuit of stolen big rig ends in Santa Ana

An hourslong pursuit and standoff is continuing Thursday morning as authorities wait for the driver of a stolen big rig to exit the vehicle.

The incident began about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when California Highway Patrol officials say the truck was stolen from a food service lot in East Los Angeles.

The vehicle was pursued by CHP patrol vehicles and a helicopter as it traveled on freeways through Los Angeles, Ventura and eventually Orange counties.

Authorities tried to stop the big rig with multiple spike strip deployments, which were successful in blowing tires on the truck and resulted in sparks coming from under the vehicle as the driver kept going.

Sky5 was also following the chase but had to leave about 10:30 p.m. due to weather conditions.

The big rig eventually came to a stop on the southbound 55 Freeway near Dyer Road in Orange County during the early morning hours Thursday.

The freeway was closed as authorities waited for the driver to exit the truck. But as of 6 a.m., nearly 10 hours into the incident, the driver was still inside the big rig.

A SWAT team was called to help with the situation.

Officials say the driver has tried several times to get the truck to move but has been unsuccessful.

No further information about the suspect has been released.

The public was urged to avoid the area as the closure is expected to have a major impact on the morning commute.

Check back for updates on this developing story.