Hot Start To The Week; Then Rain Chances Return

Temperatures will continue to trend upwards as we head into the start of the new week. This is because the upper level ridge over the Southern U.S. strengthens, giving us drier and hotter weather.

The ridge will suppress thunderstorm development, and keep our sky mostly sunny. Temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and the heat index climbs as high as 105°.

Temperatures trend back down a bit towards the end of the week, as we see the ridge flatten out and weaken somewhat. Rain chances will trend back up as a tropical wave moves into the Southeast Thursday.

This will bring some tropical downpours back to the forecast, but for now, I don’t foresee any washouts on the level of what we saw Saturday. Still, a few of us could end up with more than an inch of rain this week, while others see little to no rain at all.

Thursday brings the best overall chance of rain, but we’ll have some downpours around at times Wednesday through the weekend.