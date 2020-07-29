Hospitals urge Alabama Gov. Ivey to extend mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Hospitals are urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a statewide face mask order as the state continues to see high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Ivey is expected to announce this week whether she will extend the face covering mandate and other health orders that are set to expire Friday. The current mandate, which she announced on July 15, requires anyone older than 6 to wear a mask when in public and within 6 feet (2 meters) of someone who’s not a relative.

The current face covering mandate, which makes exceptions for people who have certain medical conditions, are exercising or performing certain types of jobs, is set to expire before most public schools reopen. State Health Officer Scott Harris said previously that it would take two, but preferably three weeks, to judge if the mandate was making a difference in transmission.

East Alabama Medical Center urged the extension of the mask mandate, noting that the COVID-19 count “is still very high in the hospital.”

“We need to lower our census first, and so do other hospitals,” Dr. Ricardo Maldonado said in the hospital’s statement posted on Facebook.

“We feel strongly that Governor Ivey should extend it for several more weeks. Our COVID-19 census now is dangerously high, and we will likely go on critical care diversion this week meaning that patients in need of critical care will have to go to other hospitals,” the statement said.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said the association also supports an extension.

He said the state in recent days has seen a slight decrease in the number of cases, but the state does not need to abandon the mask order. COVID-19 patients tend to stay in the hospital a long time. Williamson said as of Tuesday that 90% of the state’s intensive care beds were full, the highest number since the pandemic began.

“We have to continue until the disease is at a very low level and 1,100 (cases per day) is not a low level,” Williamson said. “If you do away with the mask order, more people get infected and we head right back up.”

