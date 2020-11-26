Hospitals brace for post-Thanksgiving COVID surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama hospitals are bracing for a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases. Infections were already rising before Thanksgiving gatherings.

Health officials fear there will be a new wave of cases after the holiday. Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said most hospitals are expressing concern about staffing.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from 1,519 new cases per day on Nov. 10 to 2,288 new cases per day on Nov. 24.