Hospitals begin to buckle under pressure of COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike dramatically, Alabama’s health care system is beginning to buckle under the pressure. Medical experts are begging people to get vaccinated, to slow the surge.

“We got just over 3000 [hospitalizations] back in January and I have to tell you that was about as much as our hospitals were able to handle.” said state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris.

That figure is likely to be eclipsed in just the next few days. The Alabama Hospital Association reported 2800 Covid-19 hospitalizations, as of Saturday, statewide with more patients than there are ICU beds.

Dr. Scott Harris says it’s resulting in, “patients who are being treated with a critical illness in somewhere other than a normal ICU setting. They’re being held in their emergency department, they’re in a regular room that’s been converted to an ICU room. They may be on a gurney in the hallway.”

And medical experts add, it’s a virus that no longer discriminates based on age.

“It’s sometimes hard to predict who is going to get really sick,” said family physician, Dr. John Meigs. “These young folks that don’t have a whole lot of problems. They can still get really sick.”

