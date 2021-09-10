Horton teen killed in single-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Horton teen was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash near Albertville.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the teen was fatally injured when his car ran off the road, struck a culvert, and turned over. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, Amber Denise Ramsey, 21, of Boaz, was injured and transported to the hospital.

Neither person in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

The crash happened on Nixon Chapel Road near Bean Street, around 12 miles southwest of Albertville.