A McDonald's drive-thru in Florida became more of a ride-thru when horses pulled up to the order speaker.

The horses are finishing their last bit of training, showing they can be comfortable around people and loud noises.

So they trotted up to the window and the rider made an order to go.

The non-profit that trains the horses, HWLM Horsemanship, says they work with children in a nearby 4H program, as well as children learning to cope with trauma.