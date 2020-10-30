Horse rescued from sinkhole in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A horse was pulled from a deep hole by rescue crews in Morgan County on Friday.

The Town of Priceville posted about the incident on Facebook stating that the horse had fallen into a sinkhole on Bethel Circle.

Crews were given permission to bring in large equipment in order to lift the horse from the crevasse.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, River City Towing, the City of Priceville Maintenance Department, and a lot of volunteers helped with the operation.

A veterinarian was on scene to make sure the horse was safe and unharmed during the process.