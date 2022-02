DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman who drowned in a kayaking accident on Sunday has been identified by state officials.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified 48-year-old Jennifer Cain Burford from Hoover as the kayaker.

Officials said Buford was on Little River Sunday afternoon when her kayak hit a rock in fast-moving water and overturned. ALEA said she was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.