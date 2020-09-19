Hoover sending E-911 operators to help with Hurricane Sally aid efforts

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Hoover is lending a hand in the effort to help cities struck by Hurricane Sally.
Hoover is sending two of its Emergency 911 operators to Spanish Fort in Baldwin County to help with mutual aid efforts, the city said.
E-911 Supervisor Collin Nelson and Operator Doug Glover will leave for Spanish Fort Sunday, September 20. While in Spanish Fort, Nelson and Glover will handle law enforcement dispatch duties. They are scheduled to stay through Tuesday, September 22.
