Hoover police officer arrested after more than 20 grams of cocaine found in car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man identified as a Hoover police officer and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop in which officers confiscated cocaine and other illicit items.

Barry Erskine Stamps, 56, and Mary Stamps, 34, of Pelham, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute; second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Birmingham police.

Around 3 p.m., the Birmingham Police Department’s Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop for speeding and failure to signal on Interstate 459 North at Exit 10.

During the traffic stop officers made contact with the driver, Mary Stamps. A passenger, Barry Stamps, identified himself as a Hoover Police Officer. Officers confiscated 27 grams of cocaine, five grams of marijuana, and two handguns.

The Hoover Police Department released the following statement in regards to Barry Stamps’s arrest:

“We can confirm that a Hoover Police Department patrol officer, Barry Stamps, was arrested Monday afternoon on felony and misdemeanor drug charges by the Birmingham Police Department. Stamps has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

Barry Stamps and Mary Stamps will be transported and held at the Jefferson County Jail. Formal charges are pending from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

