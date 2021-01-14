Homicide Survivors Program host virtual support meetings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holidays are hard without loved ones, couple that with the isolation that many are facing during the pandemic and experts say now more than ever people need support.



The Homicide Survivors Program supports families and friends in 13 north Alabama counties who have lost loved ones to murder or vehicular homicide.



The program offers free monthly support groups, which are now virtual.



Savannah Smith, Program Coordinator, said that right now, they’re having trouble reaching people but want people to know that the support is out there and available.

“You’re not alone, the idea of getting involved or seeing people face-to-face that you may not know or talking about something that is private is completely normal, and I guarantee you that there will be people there that have experienced similar things than you , and it takes courage to come and talk about that,” she said.

