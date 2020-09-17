Homicide Survivor Program hosting benefit concert to support survivors in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Homicide Survivors Program of Family Services Center will host a Benefit Concert in memory of Jason Matthew Pressnell on September 25th.

This benefit concert will be at The Camp in MidCity from 5 pm to 8pm. It’s an opportunity to bring awareness & to fund raise for the nonprofit program that advocates and supports family and friends surviving the loss of a loved one to vehicular homicide/murder.

The concert will feature performances by Pardoned and north Alabama’s Lamont Landers. There will also be a raffle and food truck vendors on site.

This event is open to the public but donations are requested at the door. You can also make a donation here.

All the proceeds will be used to print a Trial and Bereavement Manual for the Homicide Survivors Program. The funds will be distributed to current survivors in the program, the District Attorney offices, police and sheriff departments of the 13 counties in North Alabama.

The event was scheduled for earlier this year but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19.