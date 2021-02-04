Huntsville Police arrest suspect in homicide investigation

UPDATE: One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting on Chalet Circle in Huntsville Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Huntsville police responded to a shooting call around 7:00 AM. Police say when they arrived they found 56-year-old Michael Donofrio dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

They say the suspect, 24-year-old Martinez Monte Lyles, turned himself in shortly after the shooting at the MAPCO on Memorial Parkway and University Drive.

Lyles is being charged with murder, according to police, and he was booked in the Madison County Jail.

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened after an apparent domestic dispute between the victim and the suspect’s family members.

This is an ongoing investigation.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A homicide investigation is underway on Chalet Circle in Huntsville, according to the Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill.

Reports say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be performed this morning in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police will lead the investigation.