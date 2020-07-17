Homicide investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – A homicide investigation is underway in Florence after police said a man found unresponsive and bleeding at an apartment complex died Thursday.

Florence police said officers responded to Southern Oaks Village on Hermitage Drive around 10 p.m. The man was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department (256) 760-6500, Shoals Crime Stoppers (256) 386-8685 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP and your message.

On July 16, 2020, at approximately 10:00pm Florence Police Officers responded to 1301 Hermitage Dr; Southern Oaks apartment complex in response to a report of a male that was found unresponsive and was bleeding. #BreakingNews #NewsRelease pic.twitter.com/4cuEY3S1no — Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) July 17, 2020