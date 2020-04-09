Watch Live
Homicide investigation underway after deadly stabbing in Boaz, 1 arrested

News

(Getty)

BOAZ, Ala. – Investigators say one person is in custody following a deadly stabbing Wednesday night.

On April 8th, around 8:00 p.m., the Boaz Police Department responded a stabbing call. When they arrived, they found a man in a home with stab wounds.

The report says that officers performed CPR but the man later died.

Investigators and officers say they quickly gathered information and took a suspect into custody in Dekalb County.  

The name of the victim and suspect will be released at a later time today, according to the report.

Investigators say this is a homicide investigation.

